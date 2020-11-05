Noncitizen voting approved in Winooski

WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Voters in Winooski Tuesday approved a measure that would allow noncitizens to vote in local elections, but the proposed charter change still has a number of steps before it becomes binding.

The amendment to the city charter now must go before the Legislature. If it passes and goes through another round of public input, the proposal then goes to Governor Phil Scott, who has previously expressed doubt about similar measures.

Winooski Deputy Mayor Hal Colston has said the city is the most diverse city in northern New England. Around 18% of families immigrated here from other countries, and many are in the process of becoming U.S. Citizens.

Montpelier passed a similar measure in 2018 that stalled in the Legislature last year. And Burlington officials have also considered the issue. Gov. Scott said has said he thought the charter change might violate a state law that prevents any database of noncitizens, but supporters say those concerns have been addressed in the Winooski measure.

