Nurse saves woman’s life while volunteering at Indiana polls

By WISH Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - She was in the right place, at the right time. A nurse volunteering at a polling location in Indianapolis ended up saving a voter’s life.

It happened Tuesday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colby Snyder was volunteering as a poll worker for the first time in the hopes she could help lines move faster.

A woman waiting to vote passed out. Snyder stepped in, used an automated external defibrillator and helped her until an ambulance arrived.

"It’s cool that you’re able to do something. When we are doing compressions and stuff, it’s awesome you can literally save someone with your hands, " Snyder said.

The woman is still hospitalized. Snyder said she hopes to visit her soon.

Copyright 2020 WISH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

