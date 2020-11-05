Advertisement

Police suspect teens in St. Albans burglary

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Teens are expected to face a laundry list of charges after police say they broke into a St. Albans store and later left the scene of an accident.

Just before 5 a.m. Thursday, police responded to Mac’s Quick Stop. The store was empty but police say someone had broken in and various items had been stolen including vape products.

Police identified possible suspects and their vehicle. About an hour later, that vehicle was found crashed on Kane Road in Sheldon.

Vermont State Police used a K-9 to track the suspects, who were found hiding behind a bridge.

Police suspect the teens they caught were also behind another recent burglary and a theft in the area.

The investigation is ongoing but the teens are expected to face charges including burglary, negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash.

Police did not release any names because the suspects are juveniles.

