Quarantine required in Vermont for all three North Country counties

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Franklin County, New York is the latest and last North Country county to turn yellow on Vermont’s cross state travel map.

That means all North Country counties have been moved to either yellow or red status.

Residents of these counties can only cross into the state of Vermont for essential purposes.

Posted by North Country Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Essex County cases:

There are two new cases in Essex County.

One is a nursing home employee who lives in Clinton County but works at the Elderwood at Ticonderoga. All residents were tested Tuesday and staff were tested Wednesday.

And a pre-K student in Ticonderoga tested positive, but the school remains open.

Clinton County cases:

In Clinton County, New York, eight additional positive cases have been reported.

Two of them are associated with the Clinton County Correctional Facility.

There are currently 42 active COVID-19 cases in Clinton County.

Meanwhile, cases are doubling statewide, hitting 50,000 in October.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

