Scott ‘local music’ proclamation calls attention to Vermont artists

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - November is local music month according to a recent proclamation from Vermont Governor Phil Scott.

Vermont performance artists, like those around the world, have struggled since the start of the pandemic. And while the proclamation provides little in the way of funding or compensation for canceled shows, some say it brings a spotlight to the creative community of Vermont and the contributions it makes to the state in social and economic terms.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Jim Lockridge with Big Heavy World, a volunteer-run music office that focuses on Vermont’s independent musical artists.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.