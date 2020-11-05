Six UVM students test positive for COVID-19

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six University of Vermont students tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

In an email from Annie Stevens, the vice provost for student affairs, we learned the cases came from a combination of undergraduate and graduate students living both on and off campus.

We’re told the six students are currently in isolation.

School leaders say these new cases are unrelated to one case reported on Tuesday that has caused 30 exposed students to be in quarantine.

The Vermont Health Department is reporting 27 new cases statewide. Stevens says because of these new cases, this is not the time to let your guard down.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.