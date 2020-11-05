Advertisement

Six UVM students test positive for COVID-19

UVM COVID-19 testing
UVM COVID-19 testing(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Six University of Vermont students tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday.

In an email from Annie Stevens, the vice provost for student affairs, we learned the cases came from a combination of undergraduate and graduate students living both on and off campus.

We’re told the six students are currently in isolation.

School leaders say these new cases are unrelated to one case reported on Tuesday that has caused 30 exposed students to be in quarantine.

The Vermont Health Department is reporting 27 new cases statewide. Stevens says because of these new cases, this is not the time to let your guard down.

