State of Vermont seeking site for Newport courthouse

Newport-File photo
Newport-File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 12:05 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NEWPORT, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is looking for a location for a new courthouse in the city of Newport.

The plan is to replace the existing Vermont Superior Court building on Main Street and the neighboring Orleans County Courthouse with a new building at an estimated cost of up to $10 million.

Among the possibilities the state could consider are now-vacant lots adjacent to the Superior Court that were cleared for redevelopment as part of a failed downtown redevelopment proposal.

Jennifer Fitch, the acting commissioner of Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services, says the state’s request to buy land downtown is already generating interest.

