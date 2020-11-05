Advertisement

Sununu to hold COVID briefing Thursday afternoon

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu and state health officials will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

New Hampshire reported 115 new cases Wednesday adding to the state’s total of 11,563 cases. There have been a total of 484 deaths.

Coos County in recent days has seen a spike in infections, now totaling 127.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 Vermont Election Returns Data Visualization
Vermont mom sentenced for running over woman
Vermont elects first openly transgender state legislator
Gray declares victory in Vermont lieutenant governor race
Vt. House Speaker Johnson calls for recount after losing Grand Isle-Chittenden race

Latest News

Super Senior: Bill O’Rourke
Plattsburgh hospital warns of potential phone scammers
State of Vermont seeking site for Newport courthouse
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage