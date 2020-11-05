Sununu to hold COVID briefing Thursday afternoon

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu and state health officials will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in new browser window or watch above.

New Hampshire reported 115 new cases Wednesday adding to the state’s total of 11,563 cases. There have been a total of 484 deaths.

Coos County in recent days has seen a spike in infections, now totaling 127.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.