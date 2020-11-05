Sununu to hold COVID briefing Thursday afternoon
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chirs Sununu and state health officials will hold a pandemic briefing Thursday afternoon.
New Hampshire reported 115 new cases Wednesday adding to the state’s total of 11,563 cases. There have been a total of 484 deaths.
Coos County in recent days has seen a spike in infections, now totaling 127.
