Vermont man who lost leg receives gift to help him stay active

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - An organization that helps amputees made a milestone delivery on Thursday to a Brattleboro man.

David Hiler, 55, is the co-owner of the Whetstone Brewery. He’s also an avid marathon runner and snowboarder. But about 11 months ago, Hiler lost his left leg above the knee due to cancer isolated to his knee. He decided amputation was the best way to keep an active lifestyle.

Thursday, he received some help from the Born to Run Foundation to make that happen. They presented him with a running blade.

It’s the foundation’s 10th prosthesis donation since the organization was founded by Noelle Lambert in 2018.

Our Scott Fleishman spoke with Hiler about his new running blade and what it means to him, and about the new craft brew Hiler’s brewery created to help support the Born to Run Foundation

The Born to Run Foundation is determined to help amputees keep their active lifestyle.

Founder Noelle Lambert, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, lost her leg in a moped accident four years ago. She is a former Division 1 college lacrosse player and is now is a member of the U.S. Paralympic team. She’s training to compete in the 100 meters at the 2021 games in Toyko.

Scott Fleishman spoke with Lambert about her experience, how it inspired Born to Run and how the foundation helps people.

Click here for more on the Born to Run Foundation.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.