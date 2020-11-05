Vermont senators say Walmart ‘cruel’ not seeking hazard pay

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Five Vermont state senators say Walmart is “cruel” to not seek essential worker hazard pay grants for its Vermont employees who worked during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Thursday press release, the senators, led by outgoing Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, called the decision “unthinkable.” The grants are to thank workers who stayed on the job when much of the country was shut down. To receive the grants of $1,200 or $2,000 employers must apply on behalf of their workers. There are six Walmart stores in Vermont.

The company did not return a message seeking comment Thursday sent through its media relations website.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)