Vermonters savor summer ’bonus’ day

Temperatures pushed into the high 60s in Burlington Thursday.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - From snow to a springlike thaw, it was an unseasonably warm day and people we spoke with Thursday on the Burlington waterfront were taking advantage of it.

From people wearing shorts and enjoying a picnic in the park, to those sipping on ice beverages, many were soaking in the sunshine and temperatures in the high 60s. “It’s a bonus day, in my opinion. I think the next few days are going to be like that. It’s like an extra bout of fall in the midst of it getting really cold,” said Chris Furlani of Burlington.

“It’s a great day out. You know the winter is coming soon, so we are going to enjoy it while we can, but don’t forget that the flu is in the air still,” said Jason Hylton of Burlington

“It’s a really nice bonus -- a nice stretch of bonus weather,” said Mike Spencer of Burlington

Even with the end of Daylight Savings Time and the early sunset, people were still out and about enjoying the mild day.

