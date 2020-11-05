Advertisement

Victim in Windham County hit-and-run dies from injuries

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WEST WARDSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a woman struck by a hit-and-run driver in Windham County in mid-October has died from her injuries.

Police say Deborah Ayers, 65, was struck on Saturday, October 17. Authorities received a report of a semi-unconscious pedestrian on the Stratton-Arlington Road in West Wardsboro. Ayers was airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center where she died on Thursday of her injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash and are hoping to speak with anyone who was in the area or who might know someone with unexplained damage to their vehicle. Contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster: 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tips online.

