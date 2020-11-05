Advertisement

Vt. National Guard to break ground on $27M facility

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 9:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont National Guard is breaking ground on a new Army Mountain Warfare School Thursday.

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy says it became clear to him the Army needed a new facility to expand and improve training.

That’s why he helped secure funding to build the $27 million facility.

The new space will include places to learn, living quarters and a dining facility. There’s also an indoor four-story climbing wall.

Thursday morning’s groundbreaking starts at 10 a.m.

