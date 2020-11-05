BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Well that was the shortest winter ever!

The jet stream is running well north of our region through Canada allowing some spring-like weather to take hold of the lower 48 states.

We can expect more sunshine, a few passing clouds from time to time, and mild temperatures to last right through the weekend, and into early next week. Daytime temperatures will reach the upper 60s!

Enjoy it while it’s here because the next cold front will arrive midweek next week. That will bring some rain showers, and cooler temperatures for the end of next week.

