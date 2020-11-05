Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We started to warm up yesterday after that winter preview earlier in the week. Now, it will be feeling like we have just jumped ahead right into spring. A long stretch of warm, sunny weather is ahead.

After a cold start to the day in many spots, we will be warming up into the upper 50s and low/mid 60s with lots of sunshine today. Like on Wednesday, it will be breezy out of the south again, especially in the Champlain Valley.

This streak of warm, sunny weather will continue right through the weekend and into the start of next week. Temperatures will be well above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 50°), getting into the mid-60s for highs through the weekend. And there may even be a few low 70s at the start of next week.

Finally, a cold front will come through later in the day on Wednesday (Veterans Day) with some showers. Then it looks like it will clear out again after that, and turn a little colder.

Take MAX Advantage of all this warm, sunny weather - get outside and enjoy! -Gary

