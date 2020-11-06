2 men charged in Chittenden County ATM swiping spree

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Two men face charges of stealing ATMs from Chittenden County businesses early Friday morning.

Authorities say the first call came in just before 1 a.m. from the Triple M Deli on Heineberg Drive in Colchester after two suspects attempted to take the ATM and fled. A short time later, Burlington Police responded to the North Winooski Laundromat and found the cash machine there had been stolen. The next hit was at the Anchorage Inn on Dorset Street in South Burlington after a caller reported two suspects carrying away an ATM

South Burlington Police located the car and arrested Christopher Edwards and David Olesin after finding one ATM in the car. They are due in court in January on burglary and larceny charges.

