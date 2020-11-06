Advertisement

Analysis: What happens if Trump refuses to concede?

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s becoming increasingly clear that President Trump will not accept the election outcome if Joe Biden wins, but what happens if the president refuses to concede?

Céline McArthur spoke to Michael Thunberg, a professor of history and political science at Norwich University, about what a worst-case scenario might look like and if there is historical precedent.

