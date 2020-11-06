Advertisement

Bennington man arrested for sexually assaulting minor

KIEGHAN BRIGGS web(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man is spending the night behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Vermont State Police and DCF Investigators say 23-year-old Kieghan Briggs sexually assaulted a child under 16 several times this year.

The investigation began in mid-October and is continuing.

Briggs is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility and will be in court Friday.

Burlington School District eyes former Macy’s building for alternate high school site
Leahy holds out hope for Biden victory, 50-50 Senate split
