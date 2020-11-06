Bennington man arrested for sexually assaulting minor
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:03 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bennington man is spending the night behind bars accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
Vermont State Police and DCF Investigators say 23-year-old Kieghan Briggs sexually assaulted a child under 16 several times this year.
The investigation began in mid-October and is continuing.
Briggs is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility and will be in court Friday.
