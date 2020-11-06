Burlington School District eyes former Macy’s building for alternate high school site

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School Board has authorized Superintendent Tom Flanagan to enter into negotiations on an alternative site to support in-person learning for Burlington High School, and swing spaces for other schools, for a 2 to 4 year period. The decision comes after parent and student concerns after the high school moved to remote learning following the discovery of elevated PCB levels on campus.

The two options presented to the board Thursday night included remodeling the former Macy’s building in downtown Burlington, or renting modular trailers to be constructed on the Burlington High School baseball field.

Superintendent Flanagan says district staff recommend the Macy’s option. Flanagan says its cheaper, with an estimated cost coming in around $6 to $7 million dollars. All programming would happen in the building, but there are no windows, there would not be a “full size” gym space, walls would not be full ceiling heights, there would have to be a new parking and transportation plan, and there is less available outdoor green space. There is also concern about possible soil contamination from a former laundromat at the Macy’s site, but it is not believed to impact the building. The Department for Environmental Conservation has offered to cover the cost of testing. Results would likely come in after 10-15 days, and a possible deal would be contingent on the results. It’s likely students could return to in-person learning at the building by February.

The second option would include renting ten to twelve modular trailers to be placed on campus. Officials say it would allow some access to the high school gym, auditorium, kitchen, and cafeteria. But, significant work would be needed to accommodate the trailers, including updating water lines, creating new driveways, and updates to stay within the cities fire code. The work likely wouldn’t be finished before the spring, and is a more expensive option. Delivery and construction would cost upwards of $6 million dollars, a two and half year rental would cost $4.9 million, for a total of around $11 million.

All costs associated with the temporary space are not budgeted for, but it possible to dip into the funds already approved by voters, for the high school renovation project. Superintendent Flanagan says he also spoke with Governor Scott about the possibility of any state funding.

The alternate space will be used for at least 2 and a half, to possibly four years while the future of the high school campus is decided on, pending the results from more PCB tests. Flanagan says an emergency meeting will likely be called to get School Board approval before entering an agreement. The longer the district waits, the longer it will take students to get back into the classroom.

Near the end of November, Burlington High School students are expected to return to classes in-person, on Wednesdays at the Edmunds School complex.

