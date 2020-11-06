Advertisement

Career center going remote Friday due to possible exposure

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 5:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Central Vermont Career Center is remote on Friday after a potential case of COVID-19.

According to the Superintendent of the Barre Unified Union School District, someone potentially tested positive at the career center.

While it’s not a confirmed case, they decided to move to remote learning.

We’re told the person’s contacts were limited to the career center space, so there’s little risk to Spaulding High School students and staff.

Because of that, Spaulding High School will maintain its current schedule at this time.

