Hanover’s High School’s music programs puts on a show

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - For many people, it’s been about nine months since they attended a concert. Friday afternoon a few ensembles from Hanover High School put on a show.

People gathering to enjoy live music seems like a thing of the past. “It was so incredible. I am so grateful for the opportunity to be able to perform during a pandemic because a lot of schools don’t get the opportunity,” said Alicia Sanyal, 11th grade.

The Hanover High School full chorus and acapella groups typically have a concert in November. But scientific studies show singing creates more aerosol droplets that can spread the coronavirus, so many schools canceled or limited their music programs this fall.

Hanover music teachers decided to take their fall concert outside, where singing is allowed. The students were prepared for snow or rain, but Friday afternoon they got balmy temperatures and sunshine. “We had a rehearsal last week where we had off and on rain and we were like, ‘toughen up! Let’s go!’ But we were so, so lucky,” said Jennifer Chambers, the school’s music coordinator.

And the outcome was even better than anyone imagined. “It wasn’t easy to get everybody socially-distanced and have all the equipment down here and at a time the whole school and student body could come and take part,” said Ian Gollub, the school’s band director.

“This experience has made me think about how much I took performing for granted, because once lockdown started I had to practice saxophone in a basement by myself with no one else and that really just takes the life and fun out of music,” said James Hackett, 11th grade.

This past spring, Gollub’s students performed virtually. “Now that we know it worked and it didn’t seem as hard as we thought it would be, I think this is something we should do more regularly,” Gollub said.

Each student was allowed two family members. Chambers said students were told to sit behind families attending, making it feel safe to have an audience.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.