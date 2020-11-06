Advertisement

H.S. playoff scores for Thursday, November 5th

Highlights of semifinal wins from CVU girls soccer and football.
By Mike McCune
Published: Nov. 5, 2020 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - H.S. scores for Wednesday, November 4th

GIRLS SOCCER

D-1 Semifinals

#1 CVU 9, #4 Rutland 0

D-3 Semifinals

#4 Vergennes 2, #1 Enosburg 0

BOYS SOCCER

D-1 Semifinals

#5 Burlington 2, #1 St. Johnsbury 0

D-4 Semifinals

#1 Proctor 1, #7 Sharon 0

FOOTBALL

Burlington Area

Semifinals

CVU 63, Essex 34

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

