H.S. playoff scores for Thursday, November 5th

GIRLS SOCCER
D-1 Semifinals
#1 CVU 9, #4 Rutland 0
D-3 Semifinals
#4 Vergennes 2, #1 Enosburg 0
BOYS SOCCER
D-1 Semifinals
#5 Burlington 2, #1 St. Johnsbury 0
D-4 Semifinals
#1 Proctor 1, #7 Sharon 0
FOOTBALL
Burlington Area
Semifinals
CVU 63, Essex 34
