Lawmaker confounded why Walmart, Shaw’s ‘screwing over’ Vermont workers

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Several Walmart employees have come forward complaining the company refuses to apply for hazard pay on behalf of its frontline workers. And as the deadline for this round of requests approaches, state lawmakers are trying to put the pressure on.

“We could not have imagined that a single employer would not apply, because the administrative burden is nonexistent,” said Vt. Senate President Tim Ashe, D-Chittenden County.

Thirty minutes to an hour -- that’s how long Ashe says it would take for a company to fill out and submit the Frontline Employee Hazard Pay Grant Program form. Which is why he says he can’t wrap his head around why a company like Walmart won’t apply on behalf of the employees in its six stores across the state.

“First thing, we’re doing is calling attention to the fact that they’re stiffing their employees,” Ashe said. His hope is that the retail giant just isn’t familiar with how the Vermont Legislature works and it’s all a big misunderstanding. “This is not a grant to Walmart or to any other employer. It is a grant to employees in Vermont who had high-risk frontline jobs at the height of the pandemic.”

But Vt. Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Mike Pieciak says the state has already tried to clear up the confusion. He says he called Walmart directly and encouraged the company to take advantage of the program. At this point, Pieciak says it’s Walmart’s move. “We’ve sent out thousands of emails ahead of time; we held a webinar; at the press conference announced the program; we’re in contact with every trade association in which there is a trade association that works with these types of employers,” Pieciak said.

Ashe estimates hundreds if not close to a thousand Walmart employees are eligible for a $1,200 or $2,000 check.

In a statement to Channel 3, Walmart says it has recognized its retail workers in other ways, like special cash bonuses and its quarterly incentive bonus program. “We believe the intent of the taxpayer-funded Vermont Frontline Employees Hazard Pay Grant Program is to assist small and medium employers in the state who might be unable to pay a similar bonus,” said a Walmart spokesperson.

Now, Ashe is encouraging employees to set the record straight. “This is a state program. Why are you getting in the way of allowing the people of Vermont to provide a check that basically says thank you for my sacrifice,” he said

Walmart isn’t the only company Ashe says is “screwing over” its Vermont employees. He says Shaw’s supermarket workers have also come forward. The grocery chain did not respond to our requests for comment.

