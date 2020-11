New Hampshire sets record with 814,092 ballots cast

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire voters turned out in record numbers for Tuesday’s election.

The secretary of state says there were 814,092 ballots cast, surpassing the record set in the 2016 general election by more than 58,000 votes.

The state temporarily expanded eligibility for absentee voting this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Just under a third of voters took that option.

