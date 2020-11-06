Advertisement

NY reports nearly 3K new COVID-cases, most since May

File photo
File photo(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - State data shows that nearly 3,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in New York in one day, a milestone that illustrates the steady erosion of the progress the state made to get the virus under control this summer.

After averaging as few as 600 positive tests per day in August, autumn has brought a disturbing upswing. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said weddings, birthdays and other private gatherings have fueled the spread, on top of universities and schools opening their doors.

He has also pointed to public weariness of mask mandates and distancing rules.

