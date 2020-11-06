Over 1,000 NH residential wells impacted by drought

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s Department of Environmental Services says over 1,000 residential wells have been impacted by drought conditions in the state, based on a phone survey.

It says many companies in the well drilling and pump industry are reporting several weeks of backlogged requests with calls of “no water” and wells going dry. The state has set up emergency drought assistance for income-eligible homeowners. Over 100 households have completed preliminary applications for assistance.

During a meeting of the state drought management team on Thursday, Mary Stampone, state climatologist, said that recent rainfall was not enough to make up for the substantial precipitation deficit for the year across southern New Hampshire.

