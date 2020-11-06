Pandemic provides silver-lining for Vermont DMV online efficiencies

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Vermont’s DMVs are finally open again after COVID forced them to close their doors in March. A backlog in transactions frustrated residents across the state, but now officials say they’re back on track and operating better than ever with an improved online platform.

“I grew up outside of Boston where the DMV is crazy, so I think Vermont is very chill compared to that, and this just takes it one step further,” said John McTernan of Winooski.

He says using the new online appointment scheduler allows him to choose the number of transactions and any type of service he needs before walking through the DMV doors. It’s a system McTernan says creates a more calming and convenient experience for the customer, even during COVID. “Much less hectic. There’s maybe a quarter of the people that I think are normally huddled all around waiting,” he said.

DMV officials say the wait times at some of the busiest branches like South Burlington are a fraction of what they were before the pandemic. Now, people may stand in the lobby for 10 to 15 minutes rather than up to two hours. That’s partially because the DMV is conducting 83% more transactions online now compared to the same time last year.

“It’s a huge change, and it’s a huge positive change,” said Anne Chagnon, the DMV’s South Burlington branch supervisor. She says the new and improved online platform makes it easier to prepare for appointments, which means a more predictable day for employees. “I can make it to my son’s football game, and knowing that I have the possibility to make it truly means a lot to me.”

Chagnon says for her staff, stress is down and morale is way up. Before COVID, employees shared cubicles. Now, they enjoy their own plexiglass protected spaces. It’s something the customers can feel when they come up to the counters -- which are cleaned between each appointment. “We can slow down our transactions and really connect with the customer, give them the experience they deserve,” she said.

“The scheduling system has allowed us to have efficiencies in so many ways that we didn’t imagine,” said Vt. DMV Commissioner Wanda Minoli. She says while COVID safety spurred the changes, she only wishes they invested the energy into the user-friendly website sooner. “We’ve been able to become creative and think outside the box and look at opportunities.”

Opportunities that make for much happier customers. “In general, the DMV in Vermont is probably about as good as it gets,” McTernan said.

The scheduler isn’t the only new feature that’s here to stay. Customers can register private purchases and vehicles online and apply for learner’s permits. Plus, a separate phone line is dedicated to serving people who don’t have online access.

