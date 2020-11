SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 10-year-old, neutered male cat called G.

He was an indoor, outdoor cat in his last home, but he seems to be loving the indoor lifestyle at the Humane Society. G loves snuggles and is looking for his new home. Triana Kozak from the Chittenden County Humane Society has more about this special boy.

