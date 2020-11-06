Police search for armed man involved in Windsor County home invasion

NORTH HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an armed and dangerous man is at large after an armed robbery and home invasion in North Hartland.

It happened Thursday morning on U.S. Route 5.

Police say people with guns forcibly went into the home of two female acquaintances, physically assaulted them, stole money and drove off in a car.

We’re told 29-year-old Colby Bowen is one of the suspects and police are still trying to find him.

If you see him, don’t approach and call 9-1-1. They say he was last seen heading south on Route 5.

Police say the other person involved is 33-year-old Aaron Gobin. They arrested him already and he’ll be in court on Friday on several charges including assault and robbery.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.