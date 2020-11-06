Advertisement

Police search for armed man involved in Windsor County home invasion

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:26 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say an armed and dangerous man is at large after an armed robbery and home invasion in North Hartland.

It happened Thursday morning on U.S. Route 5.

Police say people with guns forcibly went into the home of two female acquaintances, physically assaulted them, stole money and drove off in a car.

We’re told 29-year-old Colby Bowen is one of the suspects and police are still trying to find him.

If you see him, don’t approach and call 9-1-1. They say he was last seen heading south on Route 5.

Police say the other person involved is 33-year-old Aaron Gobin. They arrested him already and he’ll be in court on Friday on several charges including assault and robbery.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6 UVM students test positive for COVID-19
Quarantine required in Vermont for all North Country counties
Vermont mom sentenced for running over woman
Trump hits election integrity as votes still being counted
UVM working to contain COVID outbreak

Latest News

Reports of a suspicious man puts Brattleboro Union High School on alert
Uptick in COVID cases to be a topic in governor’s press conference
Police searching for armed man after Windsor County home invasion
Career center going remote Friday due to possible exposure