Reports of a suspicious man puts Brattleboro Union High School on alert

Brattleboro Union High School(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:49 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Brattleboro Union High School was on alert Thursday morning after reports of a suspicious man.

Police say they responded to a gas station on Canal Street after someone reported a man may be trying to hurt himself and may have a gun on Thursday.

An officer reported seeing the man walk into woods near the high school

The high school then took safety steps while the officers worked on the situation.

After a search, officers found the man was not near the high school and not armed with a gun. No charges have been filed, and the man was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

