Stuck in Vermont: Students sing and dance in Shaina Taub’s ‘Twelfth Night’ in North Hero

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic has been brutal to performing artists. Broadway is shut down until summer 2021, and live performances across the country have been canceled. In Vermont,

Full Circle Theater Collaborative was formed to provide theater opportunities to young people during this unusual time. On October 24, a group of seventh-graders through college students performed a musical adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night to a small audience at Island Arts Center in North Hero.

Seven Days' Eval Sollberger visited the group for a rehearsal the week before the show opened and learned what it’s like to perform during a pandemic.

