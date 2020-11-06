Uptick in COVID cases to be a topic in governor’s press conference

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic press conference is being held on Friday to talk about Vermont’s response to the virus.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases is likely a topic.

Vermont saw its highest single day jump in new COVID cases since early June. The Health Department announced 35 new cases Thursday.

After sitting out Tuesday because of the election, the newly re-elected Governor Scott will be back on Friday.

