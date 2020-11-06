Advertisement

Uptick in COVID cases to be a topic in governor’s press conference

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A pandemic press conference is being held on Friday to talk about Vermont’s response to the virus.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases is likely a topic.

Vermont saw its highest single day jump in new COVID cases since early June. The Health Department announced 35 new cases Thursday.

After sitting out Tuesday because of the election, the newly re-elected Governor Scott will be back on Friday.

The press conference starts at 11 a.m., and we’ll carry it live for you right here on Channel 3.

