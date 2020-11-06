UVM Health Network slowly coming back online after cyberattack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont Health Network is getting more of its systems back online after last week’s cyberattack, but it’s still expected to take days to get things fully operational.

The UVM Medical Center was the hardest hit out of the network. Officials say the attack came through the hospital’s main computer server, impacting its entire system and then infecting the other connected hospitals as a result.

UVMMC says it has gotten some of its scheduling information back at least for the next few days. They say people who are receiving cancer treatments are the most impacted by the breach. Before the attack, 45 to 60 patients were able to get chemotherapy and now only 15 are, causing a backlog of patients needing care. Those in need of the most care are being prioritized, with some being sent to Central Vermont Medical Center and the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for treatments.

“Our clinicians, our physicians, our oncologists -- and for every other service as well -- they are meeting every single day to sort out who most importantly needs to get care today, tomorrow, Monday. They’re building out schedules, they are contacting people,” said the hospital’s Dr. Stephen Leffler.

He says they are confident the hospital will catch up on patient treatments as critical systems continue to come back online daily.

The UVM Medical Center has set up a phone line if you are having issues contacting your doctor or clinic or are looking to reschedule an appointment: 802-847-8888.

Related Stories:

Cybersecurity experts from the Vt. National Guard help UVM Health Network

UVM Health Network still dealing with cyberattack, mysterious smell

As investigators probe UVM hospitals' cyberattack, IT races to repair network

UVM Health Network a victim of cyberattack

UVM Health Network investigating if network issue is result of a possible cyberattack

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.