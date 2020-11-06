Advertisement

UVM researchers investigate seasonal affective disorder

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It may be beautiful weather this weekend, but we all know that winter isn’t too far off, and for some people that leads to seasonal affective disorder, a type of depression.

Researchers at the University of Vermont for several years have been studying SAD to try to find the best treatments.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Kelly Rohan, one of the lead researchers in that study.

