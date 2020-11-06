Vermonters share in election anxiety

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we head into the weekend without a clear presidential winner, Vermonters have questions about the vote-counting process. Our Ike Bendavid spent the day talking to voters.

It was a smooth election day in Vermont without any major hiccups, but with races tight in key battleground states, and the president spreading misinformation about voting fraud, many still have questions.

“I feel like there is some confusion on the voting process for a lot of us,” said Terri Emilo Hagan of Grand Isle.

“I practically was sick yesterday with worry about the whole thing happening,” said Rober Camp of Grand Isle

While some trust that the election and vote count is being conducted fairly, others have their doubts.

“I believe in the power of the vote,” said Sue Thomas of South Hero. “I think its going smoothly.”

“I just feel that the counting of the votes -- it just seems like something is not correct in the whole thing and I feel that maybe should recount in certain states,” Hagan said.

With a projected winner expected soon, and recounts and court battles expected to follow, civil unrest is on the mind of many. either way, there is going to be something in the cities," Hagan said.

“Very concerned,” Camp said.

“I’m concerned about it but I’m hoping that our better half will see the right way to approach it,” Thomas said.

Many we spoke to agreed that when this is done, it’s time for unity. “I’m hoping that after the election is over that we can find some peace in the country,” Hagan said.

“I’m just going to be glad when it’s over,” said Benda Montani of South Hero.

If there is civil unrest, most felt it would happen in the bigger cities and not in Vermont

