Waterbury glass blowing studio sees steady business during the pandemic

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - It takes years to become a professional glass blower and the options to use the skill are largely limited but as one glass blower in Waterbury says even a pandemic can’t take his passion for the art away.

The pandemic hurt all sorts of small businesses back in March, and the Ziemke Glass Blowing Studio was no exception. But in recent months has found success with those driving by.

“It was super shocking to me because since I opened the place 25 years ago, we’ve been super busy," said Glenn Ziemke, the owner or Ziemke Glass Blowing Studio.

Seven days a week, down to none. The business was not immune to the lockdown forced by COVID-19.

“It took me a while to adjust to that and just be okay with what was going on," said Ziemke.

It was internet traffic from those stuck at home that kept money coming in.

In the initial shattering of his previous No-breaks-business model, he made music to pass the time.

But that couldn’t go on forever, so as he noticed new and diverse license plates cruising up Route 100, he knew it was time to fire up the furnaces again.

“People started trickling up to Vermont so that was really encouraging and it felt great," said Ziemke.

The travelers stopping in were happy to see a business going. And took the time to take in art in motion.

Ziemke has shrunk his business hours from seven days a week down to only five, Thursday through Monday. Something he says helped him mentally, as well as allowed him to transition back to work.

But new work conditions meant taking on new roles, something Ziemke says has only made him better.

I’ve been doing more work with the customers, so its been fun for me because I’ve been getting tons of feedback directly from the customer," said Ziemke.

And while normal isn’t on the horizon yet. His new normal is working, even has him thriving under high heat.

“I’m actually very busy because we had a very busy foliage season. I’ve got enough work to Christmas basically," he said.

Ziemke says as a small business he feels lucky to be working. But above all, when passion meets work, it doesn’t feel like work at all.

“After being closed for four months, it’s nice to be working again because I like working,” said Ziemke.

He says he is excited for when he can invite more people back into the studio to enjoy the art that he loves, but he is also very happy that people can find him online.

