Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’ve been loving this weather, I’ve got good news for you! The streak of gorgeous, late summer/early fall weather weather will continue through the weekend!

High pressure has settled over the North Country, and we can expect more sunshine, with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. This will continue into the middle of next week, when a cold front will bring rain showers on Wednesday, and cooler weather again for the end of the week.

Enjoy it while it’s here! Winter is coming!

