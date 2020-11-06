BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! Here it is - November - which is typically our cloudiest month of the year, on average. And yet, we will be continuing to go against the grain with lots more sunny & warm weather, which is going to last into next week.

A weak trough of low pressure swung through last night with clouds and even a few sprinkles. But that trough is quickly moving off to the east, and we will be getting back to our sunny, warm ways again for the rest of today.

This streak of warm, sunny weather will go through the weekend and into the start of next week. High temperatures will be well into the 60s, and we’ll even get some low 70s going. That is a good 15 to 20 degrees (or more) above normal for this time of year.

Finally, a cold front will swing through on Wednesday with some rain, for Veterans Day. That cold front will be a fast mover, so we’ll clear out again for Thursday, but temperatures will get back to being a little closer to reality.

Take MAX Advantage of this bonus, sunny, warm weather. Get out and enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.