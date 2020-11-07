COVID Cases on the rise in the North Country

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - We are seeing a rise in cases across New York’s North Country, and health officials fear it will continue to rise once colder temperatures return and drive people inside.

The Essex County Health Department said the North Country, despite low case numbers to this point, is not immune to the spikes that are happening all across the state and country. Andrea Whitmarsh with the Essex County Health Department said, “the cases really are ticking up and we are seeing that explosive growth all of a sudden and the numbers, even this time around, are higher than an average week we’ve ever had in the past in the United States.”

In recent weeks Clinton, Essex, and Franklin counties in New York have seen a rise in COVID-19 cases. The cases are not linked to a large party or any mass gatherings but small and close-knit visits and likely will continue through the colder months, “Now we are kind of seeing these little fires everywhere kind of picking up,” Said Whitmarsh, “we haven’t been able to attribute it to anyone thing.”

The Health Department says that as the months dragged and the cases seemed to be everywhere but here, people started to act like the virus wasn’t a threat, “there is a little bit of pandemic fatigue where people just kind of are sick of being away from their friends and family all the time.”

Thursday, Essex County Health Department released that there were two positive cases that came from 2 Lake Placid Breweries, Lake Placid Pub and Brewery, and Big Slide Brewery. The owner of the sister breweries, Chris Ericson, voluntarily shut down both businesses for two weeks to make sure the virus would spread to the other 98 employees. “The main thing was we wanted to try to break any sort of link that we have, if there is any link, in the covid chain.” He said he’s lucky to be in a position where he can close down for a short period of time and knows that’s not the case for every business that might have a positive case turn up, “I don’t know if we had to do this ten times we would be able to stay open but right now at this point we are in a position to do this and its the right thing to do so that’s why we are doing it.”

Back the Health Department, they encourage people in the community to rethink their holiday plans. Maybe 2020 isn’t the year to travel to see family or have a large get together at one family member’s home. Doing what you can as a community to keep the community safe. “It’s a collective effort,” said Whitmarsh, “I think we all have to look at who we have in our lives that might be more vulnerable and we want to protect those folks as well.”

The Health Department wants to remind people of the basics that we learned back in March. Stay six feet apart from others and wear your mask. They also encourage getting the flu shot. It won’t stop you from getting COVID-19, but it could help prevent the “Twindemic” which means getting COVID and the flu at the same time. It also could prevent bogging down resources like the hospital.

