Gifts Galore Kids Store looking for donations

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some folks in the Brandon area are gearing up to do good this year, but they’re asking for a little bit of help.

Gifts Galore Kids Store is a fundraising program, where kids can go shopping for their family during the holiday season and buy gifts.

Prices range from 25 cents to $3.

Local moms started it up when the Santa Sale at a nearby school was shut down.

The benefit is that it’s fun for kids, but also teaches them how to use money. Plus, all proceeds go back to the community.

Last year, the $400 raised was turned into food for low-income families. While this year’s beneficiary has not been picked yet, it will likely be along the same lines.

But in order to hold it this year, they’re looking for donations of gently used items for kids to buy.

The organizers say they’ll take anything but clothing or stuffed animals.

“Last year we got various things and the kids loved them, I mean they had giant Easter eggs, cook books, glassware, little toys for their siblings. They bought the most random things but they were so excited about it and it was just so much fun, I’m looking forward to doing it again,” says organizer Stacey Mohan.

After a popular turnout last year at the Brandon House of Pizza, this year’s Gifts Galore Kids Store will be held at the Brandon Town Hall.

It’s scheduled for December 6th and will be operated by appointment only for safety.

If you’d like to donate or make an appointment, this is the link to their Facebook page.

