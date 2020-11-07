Advertisement

Hartland man turns himself in after invading Vermont home

Vermont home invasion
Vermont home invasion(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A Hartland man is being held on $100,000 bail after invading a Vermont home according to Vermont State Police.

29-year-old Colby Bowen, of Hartland, was wanted in connection to an alleged home invasion and armed robbery in North Hartland on Thursday morning.

According to Vermont State Police, Bowen and 33-year-old Aaron Gobin entered the home of two female acquaintances, physically assaulted the victims, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and drove away.

Bowen later turned himself in.

