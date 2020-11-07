Advertisement

September-like weather continues through the weekend.

By Dave Busch
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A strong area of high pressure will keep the sunshine around this weekend. Temperatures will remain very mild for this time of year, with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s overnight. This weather will actually continue into Tuesday, and by then we could be in the low 70s for highs, with possibly some records broken.

Our next chance for rain will be Veterans Day. A good soaking is possible, and we can use the rain. Wednesday will be the last really mild day before it cools down. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny and cooler, though closer to average with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

