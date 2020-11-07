What to do Saturday, Nov. 7th

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to taker a look at what to do on this Saturday.

This Saturday you will have a chance to axe out cancer. A burly axe throwing event will be hosted by Real Men Wear Pink of Vermont Saturday, Nov. 7th in Burlington.

In order to compete you must compile a team of four. Each team will then have a $500 fundraising goal. Once your team has met this goal you can choose a time slot to compete in. When you arrive your team will get a 10-15 minute training session followed by some practice throwing time. Then the official scoring will begin.

Their award categories include: Top Individual Fundraiser, Top Team Fundraiser, Highest Axe Throwing Score by an Individual, and Highest Axe Throwing Score by a Team (average).

For more details on the event, awards, and how to register check out their website.

And in honor of the upcoming Veterans Days the Wild Center is hosting a free community day. Saturday, Nov. 7th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Their outdoor experience will include a wild walk, forest music, the pines play area, and their new outdoor animal viewing areas. And in case you get hungry the Wild Supply Co. and Snack Bar will be available for guests.

The event is free but you must still make reservations in advance.

Also on this Saturday there will be frozen turkeys trotting down Church Street.

The 7th Annual Trotting of the Turkeys fundraiser to benefit Feeding Chittenden and Burlington Sunrise Rotary will be happening from 11 a.m. till noon. Participants will grab a frozen turkey, trot it down Church Street, once the turkey has made it to the end it will then be donated to Feeding Chittenden.

You can participate as a team, family, or individual. Registration fees range from $50-$250, it depends on how many turkeys will be trotted down the street. To learn more about the event or register check out their event page.

