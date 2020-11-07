Advertisement

Why you may see different numbers for electoral votes

(WOWT)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2020 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Associated Press has called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, giving him the 270+ electoral votes that he needs to be president-elect.

The AP declared Biden the winner in his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 34,243-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. Biden held a .51 percentage point margin over Trump late Saturday morning. Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin. The AP called the race for Biden after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

Other major news outlets, including CBS News, called the race for Biden soon after.

But because different media outlets may call the races at different times, you may see different electoral counts in different places.

At some point, we believe the AP and other networks will have a consensus as to the final tally of electoral votes from the state counts. Remember, these are all projections based on current unofficial vote counts. The winner won’t be officially known until all states certify their election results.

