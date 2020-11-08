10 Day $35K Giveaway underway in Addison County

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re itching for a little bit of retail therapy or maybe you want to get a jump start on your holiday shopping, several organizations are asking you to consider Addison County as your destination.

And the best part? There could be a prize in it for you.

Karen Buckley was shopping in Vergennes for her son’s birthday, when she got a gift.

“Where else to shop for a man but at Men’s Corner and stopped in and they gave me an envelope and I won $35," says Buckley.

She says she’ll be spending that $35 on herself... but what’s most important, she’s spending that money in Addison County.

The 10 Day $35K Giveaway is the work of several organizations, including the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

The “local currency” comes from a Restart Vermont Stimulus Grant, with certificates of all denominations good for over 150 stores in Vergennes, Bristol, and Middlebury.

“Part of this program is to encourage people to actually come downtown, you know it’s safe, wear a mask, stay separate, but it’s safe to come and go to these stores and to purchase things so, we’re really just trying to encourage people to get out and use the stores and help them out," says Rob Carter of the Addison County Chamber of Commerce.

Amy Rose won, too, after a haircut at Shear Cuts.

“I won $10 from Middlebury money and I think it was $20 of Vergennes money. I was surprised and shocked because I didn’t know that this giveaway was going on, so it was a nice surprise," says Rose.

You can win at any of the participating stores, but how they pick winners varies.

At Linda’s Apparel & Gifts, it’s done by randomly selected times.

“Our first customer just came in and won some really cool gift cards to Bristol and Vergennes so that’s pretty exciting,” says Linda’s employee Olivia Hutchins.

And it’s the same thing at Lulu’s Ice Cream.

Owner Laura Mack tells me it’s been a rollercoaster of a year for her business, but she’s thankful that the community is rallying around local businesses.

“It’s a cool thing to bring people out and have people involved in a really unique experience, but also the fact that it’s multi-towned and gathering of Addison County is just amazing, I’ve never seen it in this respect ever," says Mack.

The giveaway started on November 5th, and runs through the 14th.

