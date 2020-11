(AP) - Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died, according to a tweet from Jeopardy’s official Twitter account.

Trebek was 80 years old. He had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

