Burlington celebrates President-elect Joe Biden

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Sixty-six percent of Vermonters voted for President-elect Joe Biden to President Donald Trump’s 31 percent. In Chittenden County, more than three-quarters of residents favored Biden. Those election results set the stage for a celebration in the Queen City. Channel 3′s Kevin Gaiss was there.

As the sun set on downtown Burlington Saturday, it began to look a lot different than it did all morning and into the afternoon. After the Associated Press declared the victor, people immediately began trickling onto Church Street with smiles, waving to get each other’s attention. Then, the celebration kicked off.

“I’m so happy I want to cry," said Tiffany Feldman of Burlington. “I feel like this is the best I’ve felt all year, and just to have some relief is amazing," added Nora Lacasse of Burlington.

As the celebration grew, city residents flooded the red brick road and asphalt in all directions. They say they suddenly felt the election stress melt away.

“The anxiety is real and I think a lot of people have been feeling the stress in our bodies literally and in our spirits, and it’s been hard to know what day it is, what time it is, what’s going on, and I think a lot of us are exhausted," one person said.

“This is a nice heavy dose of catharsis, and you can tell everyone here has been waiting for this," said Roy Kresge of Burlington.

Biden supporters say while they know the decision isn’t official until December, they’re optimistic this change is here to stay.

“I think it’s going to take a while, but I think what ultimately is going to happen is very clear. I don’t think there is any doubt," Kresge said. “They have to count every vote. It’s going to show that Biden won,” said Feldman.

Even Mayor Miro Weinberger stepped out on Church Street to celebrate with his city.

“It’s just a happy, happy day here in Burlington. It’s a moment of relief and community celebration in a lot of ways," Weinberger said. “People should be wearing their masks, and they should be taking precautions. Fortunately we know being outside is a lot safer than being outside. That’s what we are encouraging people to do.”

Some say they’re hopeful Saturday is the start of a more peaceful chapter in a divided country.

“Ideally, we will be able to fight that decay and move forward healing for our country," said one Biden supporter.

The only Trump supporter we saw on Church Street tells WCAX News they still expect recounts, which they’re confident will swing the election back in the President’s favor.

