Leaders urge caution amidst first COVID-related death in Vermont in months

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Saturday, the Vermont Health Department reported the state’s first COVID-related death since July.

The Vermont Health Department’s website now lists 59 deaths due to the coronavirus. The department cited 21 new cases in the state Saturday. Two people are in the hospital and another two are hospitalized under investigation. The Health Department has not responded to our request for more information on where the death occurred and when. We do know officials are tracking 11 outbreaks and more than 40 “situations” stemming from social gatherings.

Governor Phil Scott took to Twitter Saturday afternoon to remind Vermonters of the seriousness of the situation. The tweet reads, “Whether gathering to celebrate or to protest results of the election, you MUST do it safely. Wear a mask. Keep your distance. Avoid crowding. COVID cases are developing at the fastest rate since March. We can’t let our guard down. Be smart/stay safe.”

