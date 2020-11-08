Looking ahead: Week of Nov. 9th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look ahead to some stories and events we’re keeping on radar for this upcoming week.

Looking ahead to Monday, Nov. 9th, Burlington residents can get rid of their yard waste.

Burlington Public Works will be picking up bagged leaves this week. Residents are asked to set their leaves out in biodegradable paper bags ready for pick up on Monday. They’ll be collected by Friday, November 13th.

Picking up leaves is important to help keep pollutants out of our lakes. In fact, the cyanobacteria that shut down many beaches this past summer can be caused by pollutants that leaves bring with them when they end up in the lake.

Coming up on Tuesday Secretary of State, Jim Condos, will be holding the Statewide Canvass of Vermont 2020 General Election results.

The event is open to members of the public, and starts at 10 a.m. in the Snelling Room at the Vermont History Museum in Montpelier. Secretary Condos, along with Chairs or their designees from the three major parties will be certifying vote totals and winners for federal and statewide offices.

Attendees are asked to wear a mask and follow appropriate social distancing guidelines.

And this Wednesday is Veteran’s Day, a day to honor our nation’s heroes.

Saint Albans City and Town Fire Departments are commemorating the day this week at Taylor Park in Saint Albans. The commemoration begins at 11 a.m.

Coming up on Thursday is special meeting for the Issues Committee of the Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

It’s scheduled for Nov.12th, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They’ll be setting the agenda for the Dec. 7th, 2020 meeting of the full panel.

This meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference. Members of the public may join the webcast by using the following information:

Also this Thursday is a free flu shot clinic.

The clinic will be at Saint Albans city hall this Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Anyone can show up, there is no appointment needed.

This flu clinic is open to everyone, whether you have Insurance or not. If you do have insurance it is asked that you bring your card, but if you don’t have one, they say that it won’t be a problem.

The entire process will take about 5-10 minutes, and masks must be worn the whole time.

