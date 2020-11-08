Montpelier Boys, U-32 Girls Win D-2 Soccer Crowns

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Montpelier Boys and U-32 Girls each ended long droughts to claim D-2 soccer state titles Saturday on the turf at South Burlington High School.

For the Solons, it was the end of a nearly quarter century long quest. Sixth seeded Montpelier fell behind in the opening ten minutes against the undefeated top seed Milton, but turned it around with a pair of fantastic plays by a pair of brothers. Ronnie Riby-Williams fed a perfect ball into the box for Brooks Duprey to even the score late in the first half, and with just over a minute remaining in regulation, Leo Riby-Williams finished the cross from Quinn Mills to seal a 2-1 victory.

“I knew that we were gonna capitalize it because that’s one of our best ways to score," Leo said of the late winner. "Quinn had a really good cross to just hit me with the ball and we got the back of the net.”

The victory gave Montpelier its first boys soccer title since 1996 and just the second in program history.

The U-32 girls did one better in ending their drought: the Raiders had never won a state title in program history before Saturday. But heroics from Caroline Kirby would prove the difference for U-32, as she scored the first goal and assisted Sasha Kennedy on the second in the 2-1 win over Rice.

“I knew we were ready for this and I knew I’d get my chances and it just turned out we got a couple," Kirby said. "I’m just really proud of the team overall and how we did and this is unbelievable, first time in U-32 girls soccer history.”

